Grassi Investment Management Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock traded down $23.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,376.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,186.21 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,120.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,183.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

