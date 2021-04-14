Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Great Elm Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 410.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Great Elm Capital worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

