Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of GHL opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

