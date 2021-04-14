Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

GDYN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 42,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

