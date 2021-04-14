GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading 7.8% Higher

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.17 and last traded at $26.76. 62,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,813,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSX Techedu by 3,471.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,047,000 after purchasing an additional 151,523 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

