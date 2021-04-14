Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GH traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.03. 532,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,344. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.13.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 100,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.