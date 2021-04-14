Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $68.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

