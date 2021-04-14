Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

