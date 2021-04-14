Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $396,000 Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL opened at $134.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 154.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day moving average of $113.21. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.