Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 2,656.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 431,208 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arconic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Arconic by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 173,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

