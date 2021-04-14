Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4,124.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 426,606 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 697,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 405,395 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth $6,073,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $4,899,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.