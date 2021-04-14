Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 27,394 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,394 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $16,191,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In related news, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

