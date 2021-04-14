Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after acquiring an additional 106,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

In other news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,674,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King raised their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.