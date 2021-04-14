Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Down 97.0% in March

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the March 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GPM stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 149,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 152,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 114,435 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

