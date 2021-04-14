Halving Token (HALV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Halving Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Halving Token has traded up 123.9% against the U.S. dollar. Halving Token has a total market capitalization of $75,395.99 and approximately $13.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Halving Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,076,701 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken.

Halving Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.