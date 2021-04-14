Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HVRRY remained flat at $$94.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

HVRRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

