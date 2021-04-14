Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,960 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

IEV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

