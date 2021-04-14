Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in US Foods by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

USFD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 6,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,184. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.10 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

