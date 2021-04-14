Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $898,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Sunrun by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. 29,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,460. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.57 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 348,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,054,445. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

