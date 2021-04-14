Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $85,490.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. 2,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

