Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,934. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.67. The company has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

