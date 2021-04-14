Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,180 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

PLUG stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 567,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,199,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

