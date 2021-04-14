Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Yandex by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yandex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.97, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

