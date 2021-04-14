Harley-Davidson, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of HOG opened at $41.00 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

