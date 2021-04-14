Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,434,000 after acquiring an additional 317,110 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $102,777,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after acquiring an additional 83,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.