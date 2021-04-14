Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

HA stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

