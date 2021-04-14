HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 9,222 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,215 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.20.

