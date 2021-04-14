HBW Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.4% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $380.09. The company had a trading volume of 239,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,831. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $380.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $361.79 and its 200 day moving average is $341.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.