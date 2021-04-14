HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after buying an additional 1,902,647 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,049,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,921,000 after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,090. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

