HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 147.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 99,449 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 168,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 35,817 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter.

MILN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,707. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09.

