HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,165,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.91. The stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,357. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $128.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45.

