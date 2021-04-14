Head-To-Head Contrast: AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Innoviz Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.71 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -8.18 Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Innoviz Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgroFresh Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares AgroFresh Solutions and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33 Innoviz Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgroFresh Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 111.06%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats Innoviz Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizPro, a solid state LiDAR that offers performance and value for automotive and other applications. It also manufactures InnovizOne, an automotive- grade LiDAR sensor that provides 3D sensing for Level 3-Level 5 autonomous driving. It also manufactures object identification and tracking, sensor fusion, and mapping and localization products. The company has strategic alliances with investors, including Magna International, Samsung, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, 360 Capital Partners, Glory Ventures, Naver, China Merchants Capital (SINO-BLR Industrial Investment Fund, L.P.), Shenzhen Capital Group, New Alliance Capital, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company, and others. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

