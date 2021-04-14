Head-To-Head Survey: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) vs. VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 13.75% 27.10% 7.58% Kingsoft Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VMware and Kingsoft Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 10 11 0 2.52 Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 5 0 3.00

VMware presently has a consensus target price of $172.22, indicating a potential upside of 11.54%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.11%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VMware and Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $10.81 billion 5.99 $6.41 billion $4.51 34.24 Kingsoft Cloud $568.29 million 17.07 -$159.61 million N/A N/A

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VMware beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions. It also provides networking and security products and services that enable customers to connect and operate their network; and storage and availability products, including data storage and protection options. In addition, it offers VMware Cloud Foundation, a platform that combines its compute, storage, and networking technologies with cloud management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware Cloud Provider Program, VMware Cloud Foundation, and VMware Cloud Services; computing solutions, such as Workspace ONE that delivers and manages any application on any device by integrating access control, application management, and multi-platform endpoint management; pivotal cloud foundry, pivotal labs, and heptio, as well as pivotal application and pivotal container services; and VMware Carbon Black Cloud platform, AppDefense, and VMware Workspace ONE platform. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and SNC-Lavalin to provide digital collaboration platform for project delivery. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others. It also provides advertising placement agency services and AIoT solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is a subsidiary Kingsoft Corporation Limited. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited(NasdaqGS:KC) operates independently of Kingsoft Corporation Limited as of June 16, 2020.

