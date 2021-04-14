Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,944,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 1,844,700 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,463,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,078,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETAC stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

About E.Merge Technology Acquisition

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

