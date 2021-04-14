Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.32 Million in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 110,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth about $8,341,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABST opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

