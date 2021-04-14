Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $4,669,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $629,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares in the last quarter.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

