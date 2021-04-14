Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.33 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $50.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.33.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

In other news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.12.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.