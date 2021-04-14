Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Lowered to $223.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $247.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HELE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ HELE opened at $219.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.77. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $130.59 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.