HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €79.63 ($93.68).

ETR:HFG opened at €71.26 ($83.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of €63.69 and a 200-day moving average of €58.73. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a twelve month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

