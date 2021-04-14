Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $662.06 million, a PE ratio of 137.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 165.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 55,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.