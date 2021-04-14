Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 58.8% in March

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Heritage Global stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,337. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.