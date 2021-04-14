Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hess in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HES. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Shares of HES opened at $70.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. Hess has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $284,204.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,208,938.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.