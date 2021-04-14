Hexavest Inc. Makes New $27,000 Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 448 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

RUN stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,281.57 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $3,458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,062,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,723,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,054,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

