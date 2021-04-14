Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases 80 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $4.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.23. 8,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.31. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

