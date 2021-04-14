Highland Private Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 865 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.11. 579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,478. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

