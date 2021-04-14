HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $62.72.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

