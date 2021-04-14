HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $290.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

