HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.