HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 211,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $4,738,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 295.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

