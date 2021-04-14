HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

LIN opened at $283.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $287.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.